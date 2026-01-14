Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Nivin Pauly starrer 'Baby Girl' release date is finally out. The film is set to hit theatres on January 23.

On Instagram, Nivin Pauly shared a poster announcing the film's release date. The movie is directed by Arun Varma. In the new poster, the actor was seen holding a newborn baby in his hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTel__ej2Tr/

Recently, the actor unveiled a new poster from the film, featuring him holding a baby in his arms. Dressed in a nurse's uniform, the actor appeared to be worried.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTVIkvgD6BY/

The actor was recently seen in the film 'Saravam Maya'. He shared the screen with actor Varghese in the film. The movie was directed by Akhil Sathyan.

Pauly and Varghese have starred in numerous movies together, including Thattathin Marayathu, Saturday Night, Varshangalkku Shesham, 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana', 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie', and many others.

Their reunion film, 'Saravam Maya', is produced under the banners of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly will also share the screen with the actress from 'Premalu' fame actress Mamitha Baiju, in a romantic film titled 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit,' to be directed by Girish AD.

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' will be jointly produced by versatile actor Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

It is jointly written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey. The music of the movie is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while the cinematography will be handled by Ajmal Sabu.

The movie will be edited by Akash Joseph Varghese. (ANI)

