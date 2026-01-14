Mumbai Jan 14: Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has lauded his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul for scoring a century in the India Vs New Zealand ODI series, on January 14. The ‘proud’ father-in-law also mentioned that while everybody will remember his 100, but he will always remember the composure behind his achievement. Sharing the video clip of KL Rahul scoring his 100, Suniel wrote, “Different Position Same Calm Same Character. The scoreboard will remember the hundred. I will remember the composure behind it…always. Proud of you Sun @klrahul.” KL Rahul Hits 8th One-Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Suniel Shetty's Lauds Son KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

For the uninitiated, Athiya and Rahul, who dated for a few years before making their relationship public in 2019, got married on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Rahul and Athiya welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025, two years after their marriage. A few weeks after their baby’s birth, the couple announced the name of their girl and also shared her first glimpse.

Athiya and Rahul took to their social media handles in a joint post, to share a picture of the latter cradling his baby in Rahul's arms, while the actress doted on them. They captioned the post as, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God (sic).” IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: KL Rahul’s Brilliant Century Guides India to Respectable Total Against New Zealand.

On account of New Year, the couple had treated their fans with a rare glimpse of their baby girl, as they captured a calm and beautiful moment at the beach. The couple posted a sweet picture from the shoreline, where Rahul and Athiya could be seen holding their daughter closely.

In another video shared by Athiya, the new parents were seen strolling down the beach, hand in hand. The clip also showed the couple completely engrossed in love and also enjoying a peaceful walk by the sea. For the background score, Athiya used Dean Lewis’ instrumental track ‘Iris’ to add a gentle emotional touch to their post.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Suniel Shetty). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).