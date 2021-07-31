New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon shared a long and emotional post on Instagram praising her sister for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie 'Mimi'.

After watching the movie on Sunday, Nupur posted a couple of still images of Kriti who is essaying the titular role of a surrogate in the movie.

In her soul-stirring post, Nupur termed her sister as "phenomenal" and revealed that she was blown away by what by Kriti's performance which also made her shed a few tears.

"I always knew your true potential. I always knew the level of acting you're capable of.

But I was blown away by what I saw!! You did it, Mimi!! You were phenomenal! My Words won't be able to describe what I felt. I have laughed and laughed and then cried and cried. There wasn't even a single scene when I felt you weren't 100 per cent Mimi !!" she wrote.

She further noted that she could see "a mother who fell in love with her child instantly. I could see her forgetting her own dreams in a split second for her child. I could see her world revolving around her child. I could see her being territorial for him! I saw anger, love, disgust , joy and so many subliminal emotions in you Kriti!"

Heaping her sister with praise, Nupur said that Kriti has made sure with her performance that nobody after watching her movie will call her as "just a pretty face" in Bollywood.

"You've forced every single person who has watched Mimi to take the ACTOR in you VERY SERIOUSY. And I'm SO proud of you! And I'm SO Happy for you! You have waited to get a film like Mimi way longer that the 9 month-wait Mimi had to for Raj Take a bow,love! @kritisanon," she concluded.

The release date of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's comedy-drama 'Mimi' was preponed, and on July 26, Monday evening (four days before the original release date), the film was released on OTT platforms, amid reports of its online leak.

This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with another unannounced project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)