Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nushrratt Bharuccha is still riding high on the success of her critically acclaimed film 'Janhit Mein Jaari' which hit the theatres on June 10. The actor, who has a couple of other films to look forward to, was spotted in the city sporting red hair streaks.

Nushrratt was clicked outside a salon in Bandra wearing a cute white dress and a cool black jacket. But what grabbed attention was her red-dyed streaks that have left her fans wondering if it is for a new project!

Also Read | Ilaiyaraaja Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi After Getting Nominated As Rajya Sabha MP; Thanks People for Wishes.

Nushrratt even took to her Instagram stories to share her new look.

Well, whether it's for a film or the actor did it for fun, it's a treat for Nushrratt's fans as the actor has three films awaiting release. Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu' and an untitled Pan India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.

Also Read | Leena Manimekalai Reveals She Does Not 'Feel Safe Anywhere' Amid Kaali Poster Controversy.

Nushrratt's last release, Janhit Mein Jaari collected positive reviews from critics who credited her for having the potential to pull films with a strong subject. Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl 'Manokamna' who sells condoms for a living. Nushrratt plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives.

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film was written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed 'Dream Girl' in which protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana is cast as a cross-voicing man who has phone sex in a woman's voice with men. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)