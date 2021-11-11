Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Khushi Kapoor's birthday wish for her father Boney Kapoor has left people emotional.

Taking to Instagram Story, Khushi posted a lovely picture of Boney sharing smiles with his late wife and superstar Sridevi.

Also Read | Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Opens Up About Her Chemistry With Gaurav Khanna in the Show, Says 'I Couldn't Have Been Happier'.

"Happy birthday papa. Love you the most', Khushi wrote alongside the picture, followed by a heart emoji.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and had two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after attending a family function there.

Also Read | MGM in Talks With Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman For Road House Remake.

Boney is also a doting father to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)