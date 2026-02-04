Afghanistan Win by 23 Runs! Some late blitz by Mathhew Forde as he smashes unbeaten 52 off just 26 balls. But that wasn't enough for West Indies to take them home. Afghanistan end their warm-ups campaign with another win as they beat West Indies by 23 runs.
West Indies need 79 runs in 30 balls at 15.8 runs per over. This has been another excellent outing for Afghanistan as they near yet another victory in the warm-ups.
West Indies continue to struggle as they are six down now. Windies need 107 more runs to win from 8 overs at an asking rate of 13.37 runs per over.
End of Powerplay overs and safe to say West Indies batsmen have struggled against Afghan bowlers. Azmatullah Omarzai has picked two wickets thus far while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman have chipped in with a wicket apiece.
Good start with the ball for Afghanistan as Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Shai Hope in the second over. Meanwhile, Johnson Charles has joined Brandon King in the middle.
So, Afghanistan finish with a good total on the board. 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi came out to bat after Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai were retired out but the duo did not have much impact on Afghan total. Do join us back for West Indies' chase.
Afghanistan's current run-rate is worth 8.47 and with three kore overs to go, one expects them to cross the 180-run mark from here. Both Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai are capable of hitting them big.
Ibrahim Zadran has been retired out and soon after that Roston Chase accounted for Sediqullah Atal. Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai are the two batters at the crease now as Afghanistan eye final onslaught.
That's half-century up for Ibrahim Zadran. 50 off 32 balls for the right-handed batsman. Afghanistan are in a comfortable position and once expects them to further up the ante from here on.
Gudakesh Motie strikes for West Indies as he removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was looking dangerous. Gurbaz is caught at short third-man and he departs for 48 off 23 balls. Meanwhile,Sediqullah Atal is the new batsman in.
Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: High-octane cricket has returned to the BCCI Centre of Excellence today, 4 February 2026, as Afghanistan and the West Indies meet for their final warm-up encounter before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Following a dominant victory over Scotland earlier this week, Afghanistan is looking to maintain its momentum, while the West Indies are aiming to settle their power-hitting combinations on Indian soil. Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.
As this is an official warm-up fixture, both teams are permitted to use their full 15-member squads, though only 11 players can take the field at any one time. The match serves as a vital rehearsal for the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan vs West Indies Practice Match Details
The toss takes place at 14:30 IST at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. With clear skies and a dry surface, the pitch is expected to offer significant assistance to spinners as the game progresses.
|Category
|Details
|Match
|Afghanistan vs West Indies (Warm-up Match 8)
|Date
|Wednesday, 4 February 2026
|Venue
|BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
|Toss
|14:30 IST
|Live Streaming
|JioHotstar
Afghanistan will likely focus on their middle-order stability, with Darwish Rasooli looking to replicate his 84-run knock from the previous game. West Indies are expected to give ample time in the middle to Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, testing their ability to clear the boundaries at the BCCI CoE Ground, which features relatively shorter square boundaries. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
Afghanistan National Cricket Team Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
West Indies National Cricket Team Squad
Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles.