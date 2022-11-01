Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday holds a special place in his fans' life. And when it comes to celebrations, many fans like to mark the "November 2" date by binge-watching the actor's memorable films. Wednesday will be more special for Srkians as his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is returning to silver screen. Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s Picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the Sets of the Film Leaks Online.

The special screening of the Aditya Chopra's directorial will be held in different cinema halls on November 2 as a tribute to SRK. The news was shared by the official social media handle of Yash Raj Films. "Our favourite love story is coming back to the silver screen (heart emoji)."

"Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia @iamsrk @kajol #AdityaChopra," a post read. The comment section has been showered with unconditional love for the actor. "Eagerly waiting for SRK's birthday so that I can watch DDLJ on big screen," a social media user commented.

"Can't keep calm. SRK rocks," another one wrote. Released in 1995, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Anupam Kher among others. In the film, Shah Rukh played the character of Raj, who falls in love with Simran(Kajol).

The film went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.