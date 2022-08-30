Tripunithura (Kochi) [Kerala], August 30 (ANI): The Athachamayam festival in Tripunithura near Ernakulam district today marked the commencement of the ten-day Onam festival.

Athachamayam is a spectacular fete exclusively celebrated in the royal town of Tripunithura, which marks the true spirit of Onam, highlighting its religious and communal harmony.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated mainly by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.

On August 30, people gathered at Tripunithura and hoisted a grand dazzling ceremonial parade with caparisoned elephants, colourful floats, folk art performances like Kathakali, Mohiniyattom, percussions bands like Pandimelam and Panchavayam, which depicted scenes from history and mythology.

Onam is celebrated through various rituals which are observed by one and all. Temples decorated with flowers had the faithful throng them since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

The 10-day festival is celebrated to honour the memory of the legendary King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on the auspicious occasion.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

The festivities are marked by people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat races, flower arrangements and tug of war among others. (ANI)

