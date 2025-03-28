Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from 'One Battle After Another' trailer (Photo/Instagram/@leonardodicaprio)

Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Warner Bros. has released the trailer for 'One Battle After Another,' a gunslinger thriller directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film, which also features Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, and Chase Infiniti, is reportedly loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel 'Vineland.'

Also Read | Shruthi Narayanan's Leaked Private Video Fake? Tamil Actress Breaks Silence, Hints at AI Involvement in Casting Couch Scandal (View Post).

The trailer begins with DiCaprio's character, Bob Ferguson, entering a grocery store dressed in a plaid robe to steal some sunglasses. He then makes a coded call from a payphone, showcasing his desperation to find his daughter.

"I need to find my daughter," DiCaprio's Ferguson says, after failing to recall a crucial piece of information.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Birthday: A Subtle Elegance that Redefines Glamour and Captivates Audiences (View Pics).

The voice on the other end of the line responds, "Maybe you should have studied the Rebellion text a little harder."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHtdpHDpCUC/

The trailer also features intercut shots of Teyana Taylor playing a pregnant woman firing a rifle and soldiers breaking into a home.

The clip ends with DiCaprio's character reflecting on his situation, saying wryly, "Just when you think you got a handle on things."

'One Battle After Another' was initially set for an August 8 release but has been pushed back to September 28.

As per Deadline, the move has sparked speculation about a potential fall festival push, despite director Paul Thomas Anderson's preference for a traditional theatrical release.

Anderson's last film, 'The Master,' premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2012, where he won the Best Director award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)