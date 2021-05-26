Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): American talk show host and TV producer Oprah Winfrey thinks that Prince Harry is doing some good by opening up about the royal family.

As per Fox News, Winfrey recently opened up on 'CBS This Morning' about Harry's unabashed, no-holds-barred approach to tackling his demons.

When asked by best friend and journalist Gayle King whether she believes Harry's openness "is going to help him with the royal family," Winfrey said she was unsure.

"I don't know if it helps with the Royal Family," she said.

She added, "But this is what I do know -- is that being able to express your own personal truth in a way that benefits you and also helps other people to see the truth in themselves."

The media mogul has spoken out in support of the Duke of Sussex in the past as well, defending him from those criticising him for speaking out so much while also asking for privacy.

"I ask for privacy and I'm talking all the time," she said on the 'Today' show last week.

She added, "I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves."

She said that critics of Harry's vocalization are "missing" the idea that he wants to maintain a modicum of privacy as a basic desire. "Privacy doesn't mean silence," she added.

Furthermore, Winfrey said that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, "have not shared any regrets" with her over their tell-all interview.

"I understood what had happened to them and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question: Why did they leave?" she explained. "And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood."

The 67-year-old talk show host has worked with Prince Harry quite a bit lately, first by interviewing him and Meghan for their bombshell, tell-all interview which included claims of racism and allegedly turning a blind eye to mental health needs against the royal family.

Most recently, Winfrey produced 'The Me You Can't See' with Harry, a miniseries on Apple TV+ about mental health in which the royal made more bold claims about his family and his past struggles. (ANI)

