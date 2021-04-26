Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): South Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn took home the 2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, for her powerful performance in 'Minari'.

In Minari, Youn played the role of Soon-ja, "grandma" to young David, who comes from Korea to stay with the family on their farm in Arkansas. She brings with her the "minari" seeds that give the film its title.

The actor defeated a strong set of contenders including Glenn Close for 'Hillbilly Elegy', Olivia Colman for 'The Father' and Amanda Seyfried for 'Mank'. She has previously bagged the Screen Actors Guild and Bafta best-supporting actress awards.

Later in the ceremony, the 2020 Netflix film 'Mank', which was snubbed at Golden Globes, took home two awards - Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

Apart from 'Mank', Riz Ahmed-starrer 'Sound of Metal' bagged an Oscar for Film Editing.

'Minari' has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung and it stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

'Minari' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, winning both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station. The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

'Mank' leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Minari', 'Nomadland', 'Sound of Metal' and 'The Trial of Chicago 7' have been nominated in six categories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)