Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): Actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr starrer biopic film 'Oppenheimer' bagged the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2024.

The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "To close out the night, the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to... 'Oppenheimer'!"

The film won over American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest.

The Nolan's biopic dominated the award night as they won in Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor in a leading role, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Directing categories.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon. (ANI)

