Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lucky, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, Deadline reported.

Written by Jonathan Tropper, the series is based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel and Reese's Book Club pick of the same name. According to Deadline, the story follows a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.

In what is described as a major recurring role, Starkey will play Cary, Lucky's (Taylor-Joy) husband, Deadline reported. The series also stars Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Timothy Olyphant in key roles.

Produced by Apple Studios, Lucky is executive produced by Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner under his overall deal with Apple TV+, alongside co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, Deadline noted.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter serve as executive producers for Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, while Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production company, Ladykiller.

As per Deadline, Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct several episodes, including the pilot, and will also serve as an executive producer.

Starkey recently starred as the co-lead alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's film Queer, which premiered at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. He was also seen in the hit romantic comedy The Other Zoey, directed by Sara Zandieh and written by Matt Tabak. (ANI)

