Shahid Kapoor, known for his charm and dancing prowess, has carved a niche in Bollywood with his diverse filmography. While his blockbuster performances are widely celebrated, several gems throughout his career have flown under the radar. There are times when his exceptional talent and versatility often go unnoticed amidst the glitz and glamour of mainstream success. From nuanced portrayals to complex character transformations, the actor has delivered many hidden treasures, proving that his brilliance extends far beyond the spotlight. Shahid Kapoor Makes Surprise Theatre Visit During Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Show; Fans Mob the Actor for Selfies (Watch Video).

Having said that, on the occasion of his birthday today, we’ve curated a list of Shahid Kapoor’s underrated movies, which need your attention ASAP. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Chemistry, Call It a ‘Decent’ One-Time Watch!

Fida

Though not a box office hit, Fida offers a captivating blend of action, thrill, drama and emotions. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is definitely a must-watch for those seeking an engaging cinematic experience. Directed by Ken Ghosh, this romantic thriller delves into the story of a young man consumed by vengeance.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

In Shree Narayan Singh's gripping social drama, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that anchors the narrative. The flick explores the lives of three friends thrown into turmoil by a tragic event linked to an inflated electricity bill. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid Kapoor Birthday: From Haider to Udta Punjab – Here’s Looking at the 5 Best Performances of the Bollywood Hunk!

Badmaash Company

This one is surely an under-looked gem of Shahid. The crime comedy follows the journey of three disillusioned friends who embark on a path of quick money and entrepreneurial ambition. Kapoor embodies Karan, the charismatic leader of the group, with an infectious energy that masks a growing hunger for success.

R... Rajkumar

Helmed by Prabhdeva, R... Rajkumar features Shahid Kapoor as a directionless young man entangled with a drug lord. The action-packed film throws Rajkumar into a whirlwind when he falls for Chanda, played by Sonakshi Sinha. However, his world is turned upside down when his boss assigns him the task of eliminating a target. The twist? Chanda is the adopted daughter of the very man Rajkumar is ordered to kill, forcing him to make a life-altering choice.

Rangoon

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan star in the captivating drama Rangoon, directed by the acclaimed Vishal Bhardwaj. While the film's attempt to blend a love story with a wartime backdrop faced box office challenges, the powerful performances by the lead actors make this one a worthwhile watch.

That's it, guys! These aforementioned gems solidify Kapoor's place as a versatile and deserving actor. Indeed, these films showcase the depth and nuance he brings to each character, making him a true asset to Indian cinema. Here's wishing Shahid a fantastic birthday from team LatestLY!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2024 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).