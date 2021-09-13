Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Before Ozuna delivered a high-energy performance of his new single 'La Funka' at the 2021 MTV VMAs stage on Sunday night, September 12, the star revealed that he has an even bigger treat up his sleeve.

According to Billboard, speaking to MTV News on the red carpet of the show, the Puerto Rican pop star revealed that his next single will feature DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK.

Also Read | YRF Conducts Second Phase of Vaccination for Film Industry Workers.

"It's coming up next," Ozuna said excitedly of his reconnection with French DJ/record producer Snake, who also backed him up on the hit 2018 single "Taki Taki" featuring Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

At press time no further details were available about the song title or release date.

Also Read | Billie Eilish: We Need to Protect Our Young Women at All Costs.

After releasing 'Los Dioses', his collaborative project with Anuel AA, in January, Ozuna recently released the uptempo single 'La Funka' and appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise's ninth film, 'F9'.

This year he also became the first artist to score a large-scale partnership with the Call of Duty mobile game.

Ozuna's partnership with 'Call of Duty: Mobile' includes an official skin (meaning an outfit for player avatars) and other in-game content, which was timed to the release of the game's seventh season, 'Elite of the Elite', on August 25. That same day, he also released an original song, titled 'A La Buena El Mejor', to serve as the season's official theme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)