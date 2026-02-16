Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): If you're a fan of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and have been eagerly waiting to see them make a public appearance, given how they prefer to keep a low profile and stay away from the media spotlight, then this Monday morning comes as a delightful surprise, as the duo were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

A while ago, Virat and Anushka were seen jetting off from Mumbai. They were captured by the paps before they made their way to the airport's departure gate.

Anushka was seen in an off-white ethnic suit with a floral block-print motif across the kurta, dupatta, and pants. Virat, on the other hand, was spotted in a cream shirt that he paired with brown barrel pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently played a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He emerged as India's top run-scorer, yet under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the team fell short and lost the series. He scored 240 runs in three matches, including a century and a fifty. Before the Black Caps series, Kohli had showcased his form for Delhi in the opening two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Virat Kohli is set to take the field next in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Next time he would be seen in Indian colours, which would be from July 14 onwards for a three-ODI tour to England.

Speaking of Anushka, her cricket drama Chakda Xpress, a biopic chronicling the life of Indian women's cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released. The film's makers have not officially confirmed whether it has been shelved, leaving its future uncertain. (ANI)

