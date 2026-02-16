Fiinovation and CCSE, with SMS India, are driving a climate-smart agroforestry programme in Sanand, Gujarat to restore degraded farmland and boost sustainable farmer livelihoods

New Delhi [India], February 16: SMS CSR VISION: Our core values are integral to our actions and thoughts as we strive to transform lives and communities across India. We are committed to social responsibility, environmental conservation, and economic development. Our aim is to enhance well-being through education, gender equality, skilling, and social empowerment.

- Project Green Remedy: Building Resilient livelihoods through Agroforestry based Land Restoration in Sanand Gujarat.

- The goal of the project is to support the small and marginal farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices, restore degraded farmland, and improve local biodiversity while creating long-term income opportunities.

- "CARE", one of our core values, is the fundamental element of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives at SMS India. We strive to make a positive impact on empowerment of society and the environment through programs focused on skill development, community building and education.

- This initiative will not only benefit the farmers directly but also cover the farmland with tree plantation initiatives. Several saplings will be planted which will be medicinal, fruit-bearing and several other non-timber forest product species. This will also cover Mortality management of saplings.

- The initiative aims to improve soil health through Soil nutrition management, expand green cover, and increase the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices. It is expected to raise farmers' incomes and strengthen resilience to climate-related challenges

- A team of Village Development Committees or VDCs will be created which carry out collective decisions, empower farm management and facilitate market access to ensure sustainability.

Mr. Sumendra Jain - CFO, Region APAC &MEA, Director SMS India Pvt Ltd mentioned:

"We aim to harmonize business practices with social responsibility. By strategically directing our financial resources, we ensure that our actions reflect our core values, driving benefits for our community and its members."

Mr. Sanjeev Sharma - Sr Vice President, Head Human Resources said:

"Our CSR initiatives let our employees help improve society and make a real difference in the lives of underprivileged. They keep us humble, caring, and build a positive work environment through skilling initiatives."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE, said, "By partnering with SMS India, we are combining sustainable farming with community empowerment. This program will not only improve farmer livelihoods but also strengthen local ecosystems and set an example for responsible corporate-community partnerships."

This program directly contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Action (SDG 13), and Life on Land (SDG 15). This initiative demonstrates a universal approach to environmental restoration, community empowerment, and rural development with local interventions and global sustainability priorities. By integrating ecological restoration, community engagement, farming training, market linkages, this program will bring long-lasting benefits to farmers as well as the surrounding environment of Sanand, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

