Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The teaser of a brand new romance-revenge drama 'Ziddi Ishq' has been unveiled, bringing a complex story focused on a teacher and a student.

Featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aaditi Pohankar, and Barkha Bisht in the lead roles, the show promises an "intense story of love and obsession where one loses track."

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Says He 'Respects' His Children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan As 'Colleagues' in the Professional Space.

The teaser of 'Ziddi Ishq' opens a window into a young Mehul's world, played by Aaditi Pohankar, who falls in love with Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), a teacher much older than her.

As the teaser progresses, Mehul will be seen experiencing feelings of her one-sided love, only to hide the ache behind a smile and her emotions spilling over in moments of rage and heartbreak.

Also Read | 'If He Can Afford Me, and My Tantrums'; Shah Rukh Khan Lays Down 2 Conditions to Work Under Son Aryan Khan's Direction.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQbeYXBjKYv/

Talking about the character, Aaditi Pohankar, in a statement, shared, "She is a simple Bengali girl with emotions so intense that I had to say yes! Mehul feels different; she's raw, vulnerable, and entirely driven by her one-sided love. As the story progresses, her love only intensifies, and it gives her the courage to face life's unexpected turns."

Director Raj Chakraborty explained that the show features an emotional journey about love, loss, and the fragile line where love spirals into something sinister.

"Mehul is such a complex, layered character, and Aaditi has brought it to life with great depth and sincerity. Parambrata and the rest of the cast, too, poured their hearts into this story. Now that the teaser is out, I hope audiences are as excited to experience this story," he added.

Created and directed by Raj Chakraborty, with Prittam Chowdhury as executive producer, 'Ziddi Ishq' unfolds in a world where love turns into obsession and passion takes a dangerous turn.

The show will be released on November 21, 2025, on JioHotstar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)