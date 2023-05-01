Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

On Sunday, the couple hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close friends and family where many celebs marked their presence.

Several videos and photos from the event surfaced on social media in which the couple could be seen beaming with joy.

The 'Bigg Boss' winner opted for a beautiful floral gown while Zaid wore a colourful striped shirt paired with white pants.

Taking to Instagram, Zaid shared a picture of Gauhar from the baby shower on his stories and captioned it, "MOMMYYYYYY BABY SHOWER."

In other viral videos, the couple could be seen dancing and receiving gifts from their friends and family members.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." (ANI)

