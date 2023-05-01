It's been a while since we saw Katrina Kaif on the big screen, right? The actress is more seen in the airports these days, either jetting off to her holidays or flying for her formal commitments. And while we are secretly jotting down notes from her airport looks, we also do a quick check on Google to reminisce about her other style statements that are equally chic and fabulous. Kat's wardrobe is definitely a treat for sore eyes and if mini dresses are your favourites, then it's more like Pandora's box. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Manushi Chhillar, Whose Pristine White Saree Will You Wear?

One look at Katrina Kaif's previous style statements and you are convinced that she likes flaunting her toned legs in her mini dresses. From a calm blue to a pristine white and hot black, Kat has sizzled in all these different coloured outfits, all while winning our hearts each time. Be it her promotional outings or formal ones with her bae, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina is always insisting on wearing all the stunning mini dresses that would make your jaw drop. To recall somewhere of her best looks in them, let's check out all her fashion outings, one mini-dress at a time. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

Never Say No to Bling

Katrina Kaif

LBD, Always!

Katrina Kaif

Tangerine Dreams

Katrina Kaif

Beauty in White

Katrina Kaif

Oh-so-Cool

Katrina Kaif

Quite Dreamy

Katrina Kaif

Make Way for the Queen

Katrina Kaif

So, which of Katrina Kaif's mini dresses did you like the best? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

