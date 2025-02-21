New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra has revealed her husband and politician Raghav Chadha's idea of a romantic drive and treated her fans with a glimpse of it.

On Friday, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor shared a video on Instagram showing Raghav driving in the lanes of Delhi's historic spots, such as Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House.

Also Read | 'You Are the Biggest Chhapri': 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Tajinder Bagga SLAMS Farah Khan for Her Controversial Holi Remark, Demands Apology (Watch Video).

"His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi's historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace @raghavchadha88", she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGVsfhpIkJj/

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's Crime Drama To Star Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

As soon as she posted a clip on Instagram, netizens chimed in the comment section with adorable comments.

A user wrote, "Love looks like this... this union will always be special #raghneeti"

Another fan commented, "Wow so amazing."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)