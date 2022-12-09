Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray singer Amarjot Kaur in director Imtiaz Ali's next film. After a two-year hiatus, director Imtiaz Ali is all set to return to the director's chair with an upcoming film based on the life of Punjabi singer Amarjot Kaur. According to a source, the makers of the film are all set to begin the shooting of the project in Mumbai, on December 11. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Parineeti Chopra Shares Stunning Photos in White Bathing Suit.

Imtiaz Ali last helmed the film Love Aaj Kal which starred Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Parineeti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you." Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Shares BTS From Picturesque Locations of Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani Starrer.

"I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me." Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got massive responses from the audience and is successfully running at the theatres. Meanwhile, Imtiaz is known for his films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Jab We Met.