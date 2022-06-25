Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) For somebody who is known as the 'King of Romance', starring in an out-and-out action film like "Pathaan" was nothing less than a dream come true opportunity, says superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The 56-year-old star returns to the silver screen with the upcoming Yash Raj Films project, the first look of which was released on Saturday on the occasion of Khan's 30 years in the movies. Directed by "War" helmer Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" is billed a "a high-octane spy thriller".

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Reveals It's Her Dream to Work With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a Film.

Khan said he came on board the film at a time when he wasn't enjoying the process of filmmaking, but the project brought him back on sets.

"I wasn't enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting 'Pathaan', it was a lot of fun and action. It's a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I've always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff," the superstar said during his first Instagram Live.

Also Read | 30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Gauri Khan Shares Heartwarming Note Along With Pathaan's New Look (Watch Video).

The actor quipped even though he is trying to be "macho" in his fifties, he is hopeful that people will like him as an action hero.

"In 'Pathaan', I'm doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It's a little late. At the age of 56, I'm trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero."

In his three-decade-long career, Khan has given life to many iconic characters -- be it Raj from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or Rahul from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai...". The actor said every role of his has a "little bit of Shah Rukh Khan" in them.

"I love Raj and Rahul, there's a big part of me in them. The bigger part is of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, but there's a part of me also. They will always be special like all characters... I told one film critic once that each character has a little bit of Shah Rukh Khan in them. So Rahul has a bit of it, Raj has a bit of it and Pathaan has a lot of it because I feel like a Pathaan," he said.

The first look motion poster of "Pathaan" features Khan in a rugged look with long hair and beard, holding a shotgun. Gushing about his long hair in the film, the actor said he misses the hairstyle.

"I miss my long hair now. Hopefully if you all like 'Pathaan' and we make the part two, I will grow my hair again," he teased.

"Pathaan" features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, with a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan.

SRK said Salman Khan is a like family and he wishes to make a full-fledged movie with him some day.

"With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. It's always rather a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, brotherly experience. It's amazing whenever I work with him."

The superstar said he will also try to appear in Salman Khan's upcoming actioner "Tiger 3".

"Salman is like family, a brother. We don't know who's the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behave like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake, the other guy becomes the elder brother," he added.

"Pathaan" will hit the theatres on January 25 next year. The actor said the first trailer of the film will arrive sometime in November-December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)