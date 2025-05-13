Cannes [France], May 13 (ANI): A year after winning for her film 'All We Imagine As Light', filmmaker Payal Kapadia returned to Cannes as a jury member.

On Tuesday, she joined the prestigious jury panel for a press meet before the opening ceremony. She also marked her appearance for a photocall as part of the prestigious gala's jury panel.

She was joined by renowned celebrities from across the world such as Hollywood icon Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi, and Korean director Hong Sang-soo.

Diet Sabya shared the pictures of Payal Kapadia from the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2024, Payal scripted history by becoming the first Indian director to clinch prestigious Grand Prix award.

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, 'All We Imagine as Light' is the story of Prabha, a nurse, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. Accompanied by her roommate Anu, the duo takes on a journey to a coastal town, where the mystical forest serves as a sanctuary for their dreams.

'All We Imagine as Light' stands as an Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. The film was also nominated for two Golden Globes at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)

