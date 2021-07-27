Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Pop singer Pink has extended support to the Norwegian women's beach handball team in their protest against the European Handball Federation (EHF).

According to CNN, last week, EHF fined the team a total of 1,500 euros (around $1,765), stating that the women competed in "improper clothing" by wearing shorts during the 2021 European Beach Handball Championships.

The EHF's decision has been criticised worldwide. Pink, too, slammed the organisation over its "sexist rules".

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I'm very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their uniform."

The 'Cover me in sunshine' hitmaker has also offered to pay the fines handed out to the women team.

"The European handball federation should be fined for sexism. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up," Pink added.

After receiving support from the international singer, the Norwegian women's beach handball team took to their official Instagram Story to thank the former.

"Wow! Thank you so much for the support," the post read on the official Instagram handle of the team.

For the unversed, as per International Handball Federation regulations, female players are required to wear bikini bottoms with a side width of a maximum of 10 centimeters (3.9 inches), with a "close fit" and "cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg". Male players must wear shorts that are "not too baggy" and 10 centimeters above the knee. (ANI)

