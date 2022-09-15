Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Director Ali Abbas Zafar says he is chalking out a plan to reteam with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a big action film.

If all goes well, the potential project will mark the duo's fourth feature film together following blockbusters such as “Sultan” (2016), “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017) and “Bharat” (2019).

Also Read | Jason Momoa Stuns Everyone with a Huge Tribal Head Tattoo to Honour His Hawaiian Heritage.

Zafar said he has already started working on the script of the movie.

"Inshallah, Salman sir and I will come together to do a big-budget quintessential Indian entertainer. I want to do a big action film with him. It is something I am working on and I will share (the script) with him soon,” the 40-year-old filmmaker told PTI in a Zoom interview.

Also Read | KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Signed an Autograph on the Hand of the Contestant Anurag Kumar.

Zafar may not have been able to direct the third part of the much-awaited action-thriller “Tiger” franchise, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), due to prior commitments but he is looking forward to the movie.

While Kabir Khan directed the first movie “Ek Tha Tiger” in 2012, Zafar stepped in for the second part, "Tiger Zinda Hai".

The threequel, scheduled to hit the screens on April 21, 2023, is directed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” and “Band Baaja Baaraat” fame.

“Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) is like an elder brother. When the third part of ‘Tiger' was happening I had some engagements that I was committed to. Our timelines couldn't match. But I think Maneesh, who is taking the franchise forward, will do justice to it.

“Kabir Khan, me and now Maneesh, all of us brought our individuality to the films we made. I am looking forward to ‘Tiger 3'. I think it will be very entertaining. I am happy,” he added.

Zafar, who is awaiting the release of his Netflix film “Jogi” starring Diljit Dosanjh, has three projects in his kitty including Shahid Kapoor's untitled action movie, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and “Super Soldier” with Katrina Kaif.

The director said the shoot of Shahid's movie is complete and work is underway on the post production.

“Post production on Shahid's film will be finished by the end of the year. We will announce the release date as we are reaching the finishing point,” he said.

The makers will soon announce the casting of the female leads for “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with the shoot beginning from the first week of January, he added.

Zafar said the film only shares its name with the 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. The hit action comedy was directed by David Dhawan.

“It is a completely new film and has nothing to do with the old film. It is an action film set in the current time. Soon you will hear more news about the film as we are in the process of casting leading ladies, which will be done hopefully by the end of this month or early next month,” he said.

Backed by Vashu Bhagnani, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” will be released next Christmas.

Speaking about “Super Soldier”, Zafar said the film got delayed due to Kaif's prior commitments.

"The schedule got delayed because of Katrina's earlier commitments on ‘Tiger 3' and other stuff. Then she had the best thing in her life, she got married. Now, we have to find a way to do ‘Super Soldier'. We are very much in touch and in sync. That film is aligned with Netflix," the director added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)