Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): After learning about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, megastar Rajinikanth paid his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "Respected Dear Modiji...My heartfelt condolences to you for the irreplaceable loss in your life...Mother!@narendramodi@PMOIndia."

https://twitter.com/rajinikanth/status/1608749805295271944?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Earlier in the day, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Heeraben feeding Narendra Modi with hand on her Instagram Stories. She wrote in Hindi, "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti."

Offering condolences to PM Modi, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn also tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family."

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan. (ANI)

