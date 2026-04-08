Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The trailer of 'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl' was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a striking glimpse into a surreal, chaotic, and darkly comic night set in Mumbai.

Directed by debutant Akkhil Kapur, the movie is set over the course of a surreal full-moon night in Mumbai.

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The film follows a chain of chaotic, interconnected events triggered by a single catastrophic incident. As the night unfolds, a diverse group of eccentric characters find their lives colliding in unpredictable and often absurd ways. At the center of the story are Bobby (Ninad Kamat), a blinged-out, ageing party boy with a fragile grip on reality, convinced he's in control, even as everything around him begins to unravel; Candy (Shivani Singh), a hyper-visible yet dangerously unaware influencer chasing validation in all the wrong places; Pizza Ggirl (Priya Banerjee), an enigmatic and otherworldly presence whose cryptic desires subtly disrupt the course of multiple lives; and Mickey (Dara Sandhu), a struggling actor so deep in his process that he no longer knows where performance ends and reality begins. Their paths intersect with Sunny (Nimish Shitole), a socially awkward and quietly unhinged individual obsessed with executing a "perfect" act, and the Peddler (Aniket Sanghavi), a drug dealer disguised as a doctor, who offers quick fixes that only accelerate the chaos.

https://youtu.be/nY_Y5WSVT20?si=-U8V4bFeRudrbL0N

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Speaking about the movie, Akkhil Kapur shared his vision, "This story is about the illusion of control and how quickly it can fall apart. Every character is living in their own version of reality, believing they're in charge of their life, but one moment is enough for everything to spiral. The film plays with that idea of parallel realities colliding, where no one is truly grounded, and chaos becomes inevitable."

He further added, "The narrative is intentionally non-linear because chaos doesn't move in straight lines. It overlaps, collides, and keeps evolving through the night much like the characters themselves."

Ninad Kamat further shared, "What really drew me to this film was how unpredictable and layered the world is. None of the characters is straightforward. They are all dealing with their own illusions and personal chaos. As an actor, it was exciting to be part of a story where you are constantly questioning what is real and what is not. Working on this film felt like stepping into a space where control is an illusion and anything can happen at any moment."

Produced by Full Moon Studioz, the film marks the studio's entry into feature filmmaking with a bold and distinctive voice.

Blending dark comedy satire and psychological absurdity, 'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl' explores themes of identity, illusion, excess and the fragile boundary between control and chaos.

The film will premiere on Prime Video India on April 10. (ANI)

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