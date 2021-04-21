New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Missing her soulmate Nick Jonas as she continues to shoot in London, global star Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared an adorable picture featuring her with Jonas from the 'place where time stands still'.

The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture that captures both of them embracing each other in a warm hug as they smile away at each other in front of a romantic backdrop

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Miss you so much my (love)", in the caption. What made the picture even more romantic was the location that Priyanka added to the post that read, "The place where time stands still".

Instagram soon went into a meltdown after the picture was posted with fans writing adorable comments for the couple. The post accumulated more than seven lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

Priyanka's loved up post comes after Nick Jonas, who had been spending quality time with her in the UK, has returned back to the US to participate as a judge on the American singing reality show 'The Voice'.

The duo that had been staying together in the UK recently walked the red carpet of the BAFTA awards together, where the 'Dostana' star was a presenter. Nickyanka has also announced the Oscar nominations a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. (ANI)

