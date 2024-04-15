Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, and others are showing their appreciation for Imtiaz Ali's latest film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila.'

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to praise the film and its cast. She posted a film poster rating on her feed and congratulated Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, Parineeti (whom she affectionately calls Tisha), and the team, saying it looks impressive.

Also Read | Queen Of Tears: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Series Surpasses Gong Yoo’s Goblin, Becomes Second Highest-Rated K-Drama In tvN History.

She wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (sic)."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Shares a Selfie With 'Lion-Hearted' Jr NTR at the Gym, Calls him 'Disciplined, Honest and Straightforward' (See Pic).

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

Ahead of the release, Parineeti shared a heartwarming video of herself grooving to their iconic track 'Pehle Lalkare Naal.'

In the captivating video, Parineeti can be seen in her vanity van, preparing for her day, while being serenaded by the soulful melodies of

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot.

Sharing the video with her fans, Parineeti expressed her reverence for the iconic duo, stating, "Whatta song! Chamkila and Amarjot are the legends the world will never get again."

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix from April 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)