Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Films or OTT, Bollywood is relying on author-based works for quite some time.

Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan has recently acquired the rights of a best-selling novel by Harinder Sikaa, 'Vicchoda', to be adapted into a film.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to announce the news on Saturday. He wrote in the caption, "DINESH VIJAN ACQUIRES RIGHTS OF BESTSELLING NOVEL... #DineshVijan acquire rights to adapt celebrated author #HarinderSikka's novel #Vichhoda into a feature film. #HarinderSikka's novel #CallingSehmat was also adapted into a feature film #Raazi [#AliaBhatt, #VickyKaushal]."

For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt starrer and Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Razzi' was based on a novel 'Calling Sehmat' written by Harinder Sikaa.

Producer Dinesh Vijan rose to prominence for content-driven films. 'Stree', 'Bala', 'Mimi', and 'Bhediya' are some of the movies that have come from his banner. These movies deliver a powerful message in the garb of a comedy.

Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Varun Dhawan have acted in the movies. So Dinesh has an eye for blending the star power with the content. Fans will eagerly wait for his new venture. (ANI)

