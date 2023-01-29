Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor Jyotika has finished shooting for "Sri", a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the film is directed by director Tushar Hiranandani. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, said working on the film has contributed immensely to her growth as an actor.

"Wrapped up my portions for 'SRI' with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with... Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema.

"Huge fan of yours Raj. It's an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood... I learnt so much from you. What I'm taking back from this team as an actor is.... GROWTH," she posted on Instagram.

"Sri" is produced by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It also features actors Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. PTI

