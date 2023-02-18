Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Seems like not even the charm of Hugh Jackman could persuade actor Evangeline Lilly to become a part of X-Men.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while promoting her new film, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Lilly revealed she once turned down Jackman's pitch to have her join an X-Men film.

The actor told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast that the request came while she and Jackman were both working on the 2011 film 'Real Steel'.

"[He] was like, 'Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won't talk to anybody... They knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing," she said.

However, she didn't need a lot of time to decide as she recalls, "I was like, 'No. It doesn't interest me. I'm not interested,'" reported Deadline.

"I was like, 'I feel like such a dick because I'm talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I'm telling him, 'No that doesn't appeal. Like, what?!' I felt so rude!" she added.

Lily has previously also declined superhero roles as she at one point spoke to Joss Whedon about doing 'Wonder Woman'.

"I think my impression, coming away from it, was I had no desire and he could tell," Lilly said about the experience, noting that she was "too young to be that polite" to at least fake interest in the idea of becoming the DC character, as per Deadline.

The outlet reported that Lilly felt Whedon didn't like her attitude on that. "I was okay with that. I was okay with burning bridges... I was okay with not having everyone in Hollywood wanna work with me," she said. (ANI)

