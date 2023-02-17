Austin Butler recently revealed that he drank a lot of ice cream to gain weight for his film Elvis. Austin, while speaking to Variety, said, "I heard that Ryan Gosling when he was going to do The Lovely Bones, had microwaved Haagen-Dazs and would drink it." "So I started doing that. I would go get two dozen doughnuts and eat them all. I really started to pack some pounds. It's fun for a week, and then you feel awful about yourself. But we were planning on shooting chronologically in the beginning." Elvis: Austin Butler Does a Perfect Recreation of Elvis Presley Performing ‘Jailhouse Rock’ in This New Clip (Watch Video).

"That quickly went out the window with COVID. It was just impossible," he added. Butler further discussed with Variety his first nomination for Oscars in the Best Actor category for the film. Elvis chronicles the illustrious life of the King of Rock and Roll, from his early discovery at age 19 to his untimely passing at age 42. Eight Academy Award nominations were made for the biopic, including best picture (Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss), actor (Butler), production design (Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy Bev Dunn), cinematography (Mandy Walker), costumes (Martin), editing (Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa), makeup and hairstyling (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Aldo Signoretti), and sound ( (David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller). Austin Butler Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens For Helping Out With 'Elvis' Role, Says He Owes Her a Lot For 'Believing' in Him.

According to Variety, Butler acted as though he already owned the role of Elvis when he auditioned for it. After being offered the part, the COVID-19 epidemic interrupted filming in Australia in March 2020. The now-31-year-old remembers being prepared to stick around for the project.