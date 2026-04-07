Las Vegas [US], April 7 (ANI): Rapper, songwriter, and actor Queen Latifah is set to return as host of the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) on May 25 in Las Vegas, three decades after she first co-hosted the show in 1995, according to Variety.

"I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year," Latifah said in a statement. "It's been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas."

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Like last year, Dick Clark Productions and CBS will air the AMAs live, with streaming and on-demand access via Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on April 14, opening fan voting through May 8. Details on performers and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks, while tickets are available on AXS.

"We're thrilled to welcome Queen Latifah back as host of the American Music Awards," said Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions. "A true powerhouse and trailblazer, she brings a dynamic presence and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists, making her the perfect choice to lead a night celebrating the biggest names and most defining moments in music," according to Variety.

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The 2025 AMAs marked the first live ceremony since 2022, when the show aired from Los Angeles on ABC. While the 2022 broadcast saw record-low viewership, last year's event rebounded strongly with an average of 5.2 million viewers, the largest since 2019. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)