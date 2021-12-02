Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Yash Raj Films has announced their first OTT project -- 'The Railway Men', as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

YRF's streaming content production business will be called YRF Entertainment and it will churn out five marquee projects to begin within its first year.

The first big project to hit the floors from the banner is titled 'The Railway Men' - a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's biggest man-made industrial disaster. It will star R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

The makers have announced this project on the same day to salute the heroes of Bhopal who saved thousands of lives when the crisis hit the city 37 years back.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men', which went on floors on December 1, is being directed by debutant Shiv Rawail.

'The Railway Men' will stream on December 2, 2022, as a homage to humanity and colossal sacrifice in the wake of a crisis that shook the nation. (ANI)

