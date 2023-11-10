Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): American actor and singer Rachel Zegler is bonding with Jennifer Lawrence over 'The Hunger Games', reported People.

Speaking exclusively to People at the London premiere of 'The Hunger Games', The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Zegler, 22, opened up about how appearing in the movie spinoff has brought her close to the Academy Award winner, 33.

Also Read | Loki S2 Ending Explained: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Finally Gets His Throne and What It Means for TVA, MCU and Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

"I had already filmed it when I had met her and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people," Zegler told People at the BFI IMAX on London's Southbank.

The actress claimed that Lawrence had no idea they had so many mutual connections in 'The Hunger Games' world until that moment, including the director Francis Lawrence.

Also Read | Jigarthanda DoubleX Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah's Film Receives Mixed Response From the Critics!.

"One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence is obsessed with her," Zegler told People. "Everyone who worked on our movies came over from the original trilogy to work on ours."

According to People, while Lawrence played the role of protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the first four Hunger Games movies, Zegler portrays the role of Lucy Gray Baird. Set 64 years before the first 2012 Hunger Games movie, The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes follows Baird after she's selected as a tribute from District 12 and assigned a young Coriolanus Snow as her mentor for the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Speaking to People about not meeting Lawrence before filming, Zegler says it "relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing."

"Though, if she had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them," she joked.

Zegler also shared with People that she first went to see 'The Hunger Games' over ten years ago in the movie theatre with her mom and sister.

"The woman next to my sister had never read the books or seen the film before, and when the mutts came out, she started screaming, 'What's gonna happen next?,' " said Zegler, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)