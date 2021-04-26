New Delhi (India), April 26 (ANI): The first song titled 'Seeti Maar' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is finally out and it features Salman Khan and Disha Patani grooving to the peppy beats, which will surely make you want to put your dancing shoes on!

Since the trailer of ' Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released, 'Seeti Maar' has been one of the most talked-about songs and social media had been abuzz with discussions and trends related to the track and its release.

On Monday, megastar Salman Khan dropped the much-awaited dance number, and in keeping with his track record of iconic songs in every film, 'Seeti Maar' is already well on its way to become the biggest chartbuster of the year.

The lyrics of the cabaret track have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), after his last collaboration with Salman with the sensational hit 'Dhinka Chika' from 2011 rom-com 'Ready'. The track is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia.

The song is upbeat throughout and will instantly make you feel like hitting the dance floor.

Packed with Salman Khan's signature style of dance, his pairing with the current favourite of youth, the hot and sultry Disha Patani, Shaikh Jani Basha also known as Jani Master's choreography and Prabhudeva's direction, 'Seeti Maar' has all the elements to make the track a rage amongst the audience.

Jani Master and Prabhudeva have presented a good mix of classic South style choreography with hip-hop. Both Salman and Disha have surpassed all expectations with their sensational chemistry and flawless dance moves, and make one want to hit the dance floor right away.

The hook step of 'Seeti Maar' is rather eye-catching, and a lot like Salman Khan hook steps, this one also seems to be going viral already. Going by what the trailer and the song have shown us so far, seems like the audience is in for a big treat this Eid.

Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

