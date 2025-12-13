Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and penned an emotional, heartfelt note in memory of his late wife and versatile actress Smita Patil on her death anniversary. Honouring Smita, Raj Babbar on Instagram wrote, "What made #SmitaPatil a truly great actor was the same quality that defined her off-screen - she was extraordinarily good. Her profound empathy captured the struggles of common people transforming simple stories into soul-stirring anthems for justice. She graced us for so little time, yet countless hearts still resonate with her essence. You gave us so little time to know you. This mystery shall forever remain unexplained.Remembering Smita on her Punyatithi."

Actor Jackie Shroff also remembered Smita Patil. This is what he posted on Instagram as a mark of tribute to Smita Patil.

Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to her son Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films. (ANI)

