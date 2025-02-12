Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, held a meeting at the Tourism Bhawan on Wednesday to discuss key initiatives to boost tourism and promote film production in the state to generate new opportunities and showcase its cultural heritage.

While speaking to the media, Kumari shared that during the meeting, she discussed various points regarding the upcoming launch of these policies.

"We discussed many points and will launch both very soon. This is very good for Rajasthan. Film shootings will increase, as will films in the Rajasthani language. We also discussed how we can further incentivize Rajasthani artists who are making films. We talked in great detail about how to encourage film shootings in Rajasthan and expand this. We also discussed how the tourism policy can be further enhanced to encourage more visitors to Rajasthan. We also discussed a lot about digitalization," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kumari shared details about the meeting on her X account and mentioned that officials discussed the necessary steps the government would take to strengthen the tourism industry and improve the film policy.

"Today, in the meeting held at Tourism Bhawan on the Rajasthan Tourism Promotion Policy and the Film Promotion Policy, various points were discussed in detail. On this occasion, the steps to be taken by the state government to promote the tourism sector and possible reforms in the film policy were addressed," she wrote in Hindi.

"The objective of these policies is to encourage tourism and film production in the state, promote related sectors, generate new employment opportunities, and enhance the cultural heritage of the state. The Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, Ravi Jain, Tourism Commissioner Vijaypal Singh, and other administrative officers were present in the meeting," she added. (ANI)

