Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi action film '2.0' turned 4 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a poster which they captioned, "An unforgettable face-off that continues to thrill millions across the spectrum! #4YearsOf2Point0 #2Point0."

Also Read | For the First Time in #MAMA History Only One Female Artist Has Won in the Category of … – Latest Tweet by Pop Base.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CliBsenv3Ui/

Helmed by south director Shankar, the film was the second installment of the 2010 superhit action film 'Robot' which starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi Calls IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid a ‘Genocide Denier’ Over His Remarks on the Film.

'2.0' was released in 2018 along with the dubbed version in Hindi and Telugu and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay, the film also starred Amy Jackson in a prominent role.

Soon after the production house shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Waiting for 3point0..," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "3.0 bnao or akki hona chahiye."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The official release date is still awaited.

Akshay, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee' along with Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Emraan Hashmi which is all set to hit the screens in February 2023.

Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' along with Tiger Shroff, 'OMG 2: Oh my God 2', the official Hindi remake of the south film 'Soorarai Pottru' alongside Radhika Madan in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)