Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who is among the cast members of her father's comeback film, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh', on Wednesday, dropped her character's first look from the upcoming movie.

Taking to Instagram, Tanisha dropped her first look along with a gratitude note.

Sharing the first look, she wrote, "I've been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it's finally here!!! I'm extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film, made by a visionary film-maker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love."

In the poster, Tanisha could be seen donning a printed orange suit with a yellow dupatta. Bindi on her forehead is an additional point to complete her look.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Godse in the lead roles.

Music by AR Rahman and produced by Manila Santoshi the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Recently, the 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' motion poster and the first look were unveiled on Tuesday.

The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, increasing the curiosity level amongst the viewers to watch the film.

Chinmay Mandlekar received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal in 'The Kashmir Files'.

Santoshi's last directed Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz's romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' in the 2013 which got a decent response from the audience.

He will also direct Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut Bollywood film 'Bad Boy'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

