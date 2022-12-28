Actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu movie Custody will arrive in theatres on May 12, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday. The first look poster of Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actor's 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable. Ved Teaser: Is Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh’s Film a Remake of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha’s Majili? Twitterati is Getting Deja Vu Vibes!.

The release date of the movie was shared by production company Srinivasaa Silver Screen on its official Twitter page. "#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023," the post read. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. NC22 Gets Titled As Custody! Naga Chaitanya’s First Look From Venkat Prabhu’s Film Unveiled on His 36th Birthday (View Poster).

Custody Release Date

Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the film. Chaitanya made his foray into Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump. His last Telugu release was Thank You.

