Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao has collaborated with Huma Qureshi to be a part of Netflix's crime thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'.

On Monday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared the update.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala's Song 'Jaandi Vaar' Restrained From Release by Punjab Court.

"Reason #286942 to watch #MonicaOMyDarling: Is kahaani mein bahut dum hai! #MonicaOMyDarling #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix," he wrote, sharing his and his co-stars' look from the film.

Apart from Huma and Rajkummar, the film also stars Sikander Kher, Radhika Apte and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Alert: Priya and Nandini To Have a Major Showdown in Sony TV's Popular Show!.

'Monica, O My Darling' is helmed by Vasan Bala.

Sharing more details about the project, Bala said, "Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."

As per a statement, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved.

Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan are also a part of the crime drama. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)