Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The makers of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' have decided to forgo its planned theatrical release and instead debut the film directly on an OTT platform.

The romantic comedy, which was initially set to hit cinemas on May 9, will now be available for streaming on Prime Video from May 16, this year.

This shift in release strategy comes in response to "recent events and heightened security drills across the nation," as shared by the filmmakers, in an official statement on social media.

Maddock Films, the production company behind the film, shared a post emphasising that the safety and well-being of the nation come first.

The official statement read, "The spirit of the nation comes first! Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16. #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime."

ANI attempted to contact the studio representatives, but they were unavailable for comment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also posted the update on social media and wrote, "IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... 'BHOOL CHUK MAAF' *THEATRICAL RELEASE* CALLED OFF - WILL PREMIERE ON DIGITAL PLATFORM *NEXT WEEK*... OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM DINESH VIJAN..."

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' marks an exciting new collaboration between RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The project is being presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The film's story follows Ranjan, played by RajKummar Rao, a man who is deeply in love with Titli, portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi.

In the earlier released trailer, viewers are introduced to Ranjan and Titli as a couple who face a series of challenges on their way to marriage.

A police officer suggests that they elope, but Ranjan must secure a government job within two months to win over Titli's conservative family.

The plot thickens when the couple gets trapped in a bizarre time loop, reliving their haldi ceremony repeatedly, leading to a series of comedic yet heartwarming events.

The decision to move 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to OTT comes amidst concerns regarding the ongoing national security situation. With recent developments and intensified security drills across the country.

Several states observed blackouts as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The exercise, which involved scheduled blackouts at key locations, aimed to test the country's emergency preparedness against potential threats.

Mock drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

