Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared glimpses of her joyous moments with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, from their mehendi ceremony in Goa on Tuesday. Rakul and Jackky looked extremely happy in the pictures, setting relationship goals. Rakul chose a phulkari outfit for the pre-wedding festival, custom-made by designer Arpita Mehta. She enhanced her appearance with minimal make-up and a braided hairstyle. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunning in Arpita Mehta Ensemble for Mehndi Ceremony; Actress Shares Fun-Filled Moments With Jackky Bhagnani From Pre-Wedding Function (View Pics).

On the other hand, Jackky donned a pink and cream kurta designed by Kunal Rawal. "Adding colour to my life. #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta, for designing the most beautiful outfit, reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thank you, @kunalrawaldstress, for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn't have asked for better," Rakul captioned the post.

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Post

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - one following Sikh traditions and the other Sindhi. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day. Rakul wore a pink, peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif. First Photos Of Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani From Their Goa Wedding Are Stunning!

Family and close friends in Goa attended the wedding. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the ceremony to bless the couple as they started their new journey. Rakul and Jackky announced their relationship on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan as an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.