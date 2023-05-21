Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Ahead of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's birth anniversary, actor Ram Charan attended a celebrations event in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the legendary actor.

Recalling meeting NTR during his childhood, Ram Charan said, " I don't know where to start. His name is beyond all benchmarks and achievements. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu is a big personality. More than we speak about Rama or Krishna, we keep thinking about them within ourselves. We shouldn't talk but experience such things. We should remember their achievements, and draw inspiration from their way of living. Walking in their footsteps gives us immense pride and happiness. Every artist including me who goes to the film set every day remembers his name. He made us known. What is the film industry? What is the Telugu film industry? To our neighbouring states as well as the entire country and other countries too. The Great Legend N.T. Rama Rao Garu brings respect to our film industry among others. This Industry has such a great personality. It is a privilege for all of us to work in the Industry where NTR Garu belonged."

Ram Charan also took to Twitter and said that he was honoured to be "present at the 100th birthday celebrations of the pride of Telugu Cinema #NTR Garu. One of the lessons I learnt from him, 'strength in solidarity'. Let's all work together collectively to keep his dream alive.@ncbn Garu #Balakrishna Garu."

NTR, who enjoyed the status of demigod among Telugu-speaking people, was a legendary actor of Tollywood. He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters. NTR played Lord Krishna in over 17 films including Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962) and Dana Veera Soora Karna.

At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad. (ANI)

