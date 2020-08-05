New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut, on the occasion of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, detailed about her plans to capture the entire six-century old journey of the Ram Mandir in her next directorial venture 'Aparajita Ayodhya'.

The 'Queen' actor, who is all set to make a film on the temple's 600-year-old journey in a recent interview noted that today's iconic moment will also be a huge episode in her directorial project.

Also Read | 60 Years of Mughal-E-Azam: From Sonam Kapoor to Salman Khan, When Actors Dressed up the Iconic Characters From the Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Movie.

Calling the movie as a story of "devotion, faith and unity", the 33-year-old actor said: "In my film, there are several real Muslim characters who have fought in favour of the Ram temple. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that's what 'Aparajita Ayodhya' will be about."

"It's a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan will very much be a part of my film. Vijayendra Sir (KV Vijayendra Prasad ) has put it together in a beautiful way. It could have been a logo launch for us today because it was a perfect day. Nevertheless, we have high hopes that we will be able to go on floors very soon. I can't wait to narrate the film to my actors," the actor added.

Also Read | Rihanna Makes a Powerful Appearance On Cover Of Harper Bazaar US Magazine's September Issue (View Pics).

The upcoming movie is written by the 'Baahubali' scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad and bankrolled by her production house.

As the country witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, the actor also opened up about the historic moment and expressed her pride.

"The Ram Mandir isn't just a temple, but an emotion. For me, Ayodhya is very symbolic and this journey of the last 500-600 years that we have had as a civilization is very exciting for me. I want to not waste the limited time we all have and I'd rather do things that cause a shift in the way we live, we think," she said.

Ranaut further explained that now is the correct moment to introspect and act upon things that need to change within the society.

"I personally feel that this is the time for us to delve and go beyond our 'roti, kapda, makaan' needs, and see what we lack as a society and how we can revive that. For me, a temple isn't about pillars, bricks or just a structure. It's a symbol of something that our civilization considered the highest," the 'Gangster' actor said.

She noted, "Ram is not a God, he's Purushottam - an elevated man. He's no more but his qualities continue to live. The temple is a symbol of those qualities. He established Ram Rajya, which to a great extent was followed by Mahatma Gandhi and that's how he got us freedom, so his consciousness prevailed through so many great beings and continued to save us and affect our lives."

In 2019, Kangana Ranaut, for the first time, co-directed the film 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' in which she also played the lead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)