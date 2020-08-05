Magazine covers are back in form as the artist are now allowed to move after months of strict lockdown. All these days, creativity was a bit restricted with shoots being done only in the respective homes and covers being made in the 'work from home' manner. However, as the creativity is back in force, the latest magical one was seen in Rihanna's cover shoot for Harper Bazaar US' September 2020 issue. Rihanna in Lavender Two-Piece Lingerie with a HOT Garter Belt Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath! Check Out Sexy Pics of Bad Gal Riri As She Celebrates 2 Years of Fenty.

The 32-year-old singing sensation graced the cover of the magazine looking bold and beautiful. Her boss girl vibes ooze through these pictures and how all the bad gal Riri's fans are ought to fall in love with them instantly! On the magazine cover, Ri wears a white outfit that gives an ultimate diva look. With a perfect red dash of lipstick, she summed up the picture. In another one, she is seen in a heavy yellow flowy gown totally killing it on the snap! Check out both these covers below.

RiRi On The Cover

The Diva

View this post on Instagram @graysorrenti you baaadddd!!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 4, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Well, honestly, when it comes to RiRi, she always does the best of what she is given to do! We totally loved her latest pictures on the magazine cover. Do let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

