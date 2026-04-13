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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Before the last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle were performed on Monday evening in Mumbai, several prominent figures visited the residence of India's beloved melody queen to pay their respects.

Among them was actor Ranveer Singh, who was seen offering prayers for the departed soul. In visuals that surfaced online, the Dhurandhar star appeared deeply moved as he paid tribute, respectfully touching the glass casket that held Asha Bhosle's mortal remains.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh and Tabu Console Singer's Daughter Zanai Bhosle As She Cries Inconsolably (Watch Videos).

Ranveer also paid a tribute to Asha Bhosle through his post on Instagram Story.

He uploaded a black and white picture with Asha Bhosle and captioned it, "Irreplaceable, incomparable."

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Passes Away: Video of Mumtaz Dancing With Legendary Singer to 'Koi Sehri Babu' Goes Viral - WATCH.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues. She died on Sunday due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)